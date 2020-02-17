All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 Marvin Gardens

106 Marvin Gardens · No Longer Available
Location

106 Marvin Gardens, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
106 Marvin Gardens, Waxahachie, TX - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage - fenced yard! Better Hurry! - Come see this very spacious home. It offers a fenced back yard, carport, 1 car garage, and a tremendous location in Waxahachie. There is even a game room too! It is located on the corner of a quiet street with low traffic. Lots of updates from paint to flooring. Come see this soon before it is gone!

This property is available now! Please go online at www.fbmproperty.com to view pictures, check availability for viewing, and learn details on this property. Or you may call our office to arrange your personal viewing (if currently available) at 972-878-7368 option 4.

Additionally, you can apply online, attach all required documents, and even pay online. NOTE: TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PURCHASE RENTAL INSURANCE.

Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!

Thank you for your interest in one or more of our properties!

(RLNE3649960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Marvin Gardens have any available units?
106 Marvin Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 106 Marvin Gardens have?
Some of 106 Marvin Gardens's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Marvin Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
106 Marvin Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Marvin Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Marvin Gardens is pet friendly.
Does 106 Marvin Gardens offer parking?
Yes, 106 Marvin Gardens offers parking.
Does 106 Marvin Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Marvin Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Marvin Gardens have a pool?
No, 106 Marvin Gardens does not have a pool.
Does 106 Marvin Gardens have accessible units?
No, 106 Marvin Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Marvin Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Marvin Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Marvin Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Marvin Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.

