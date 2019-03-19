All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8012 Katie Lane

8012 Katie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8012 Katie Lane, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3-2-2 in Watauga situated in the Foster Village subdivision! Totally Updated! Open concept! Neutral tones! Faux wood flooring is stunning in the family room and dining area. Master suite features a HUGE walk in closet. Oversized secondary rooms. Perfect patio in the backyard great for cooking out and entertaining! Modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless appliances! Close to hwy for an easy commute to Fort Worth! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.

Apply now at pathlightmgt.com ! The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 Katie Lane have any available units?
8012 Katie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 8012 Katie Lane have?
Some of 8012 Katie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 Katie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8012 Katie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 Katie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8012 Katie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8012 Katie Lane offer parking?
No, 8012 Katie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8012 Katie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8012 Katie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 Katie Lane have a pool?
No, 8012 Katie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8012 Katie Lane have accessible units?
No, 8012 Katie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 Katie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8012 Katie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8012 Katie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8012 Katie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

