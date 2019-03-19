8012 Katie Lane

Amenities

Charming 3-2-2 in Watauga situated in the Foster Village subdivision! Totally Updated! Open concept! Neutral tones! Faux wood flooring is stunning in the family room and dining area. Master suite features a HUGE walk in closet. Oversized secondary rooms. Perfect patio in the backyard great for cooking out and entertaining! Modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless appliances! Close to hwy for an easy commute to Fort Worth! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.



