Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3-2-2, BISD, Freshly renovated with laminate flooring throughout, new granite countertops, new paint, clean, huge open floor plan with great sight lines, vaulted ceilings, stainless kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, quiet street, garage door opener, washer dryer connections next to kitchen, kitchen opens to living room with eat in bar countertop. Do not miss this beautiful home in this quaint, quiet neighborhood zoned for awesome schools!