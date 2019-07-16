7704 Partridge Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3-2-2 home located in Watauga, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has granite counter, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and two walk in closets. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.