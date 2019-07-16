All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 7704 Partridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7704 Partridge Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:35 PM

7704 Partridge Dr

7704 Partridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7704 Partridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3-2-2 home located in Watauga, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has granite counter, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and two walk in closets. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Partridge Dr have any available units?
7704 Partridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7704 Partridge Dr have?
Some of 7704 Partridge Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Partridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Partridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Partridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 Partridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7704 Partridge Dr offer parking?
No, 7704 Partridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7704 Partridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Partridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Partridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7704 Partridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Partridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7704 Partridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Partridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Partridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 Partridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 Partridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District