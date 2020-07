Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled before previous tenant moved in, open layout floor plan in Watauga! Wood plank floors throughout and tons of natural light make this home feel nice and spacious. All stainless steel appliances, bathroom sinks and bathtubs were new before previous tenant. Great location and at a great price. Great layout. Come see this home today and apply online tonight, very easy and convenient!