7400 Amber Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Like New 3-2-2 With New Granite Counters and New Wood Floors! - Just remodeled 3-2-2 with new wood floors in the family room, chiseled rock fireplace, granite counters in the kitchen and breakfast bar, new tile back splash, new 18"X18" floors in the kitchen / dining area and fresh paint throughout. Absolutely immaculate home ready for your family. Split bedrooms, large back patio and fenced yard. Great neighborhood, close to shopping and schools. Hurry, this beauty won't last long in today's market.



(RLNE3844214)