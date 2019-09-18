All apartments in Watauga
Last updated September 18 2019 at 2:53 AM

7325 Glen Drive

7325 Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7325 Glen Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
BEST LOCATION: Beautiful 1 story home walking distance from parks, trails, & public library! Beautiful laminate wood & tile floors. Living is open to kitchen & breakfast with wall of windows across the back of the house. Large master bedroom split from other two bedrooms. Comes with refrigerator, washer & dryer. Large backyard with screened in patio and a 2nd open patio. Stunning interior and beautiful landscaping. 1 Small Dog only (landlord to approve). NO cats. No smoking-vaporing inside or outside. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Glen Drive have any available units?
7325 Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7325 Glen Drive have?
Some of 7325 Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7325 Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7325 Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7325 Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 7325 Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7325 Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 7325 Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7325 Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7325 Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7325 Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7325 Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7325 Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

