Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Call today to view this fantastic 3-2-2 with additional heated and cooled sunroom. This property shows beautifully!

Recent updates include all flooring, paint, granite in kitchen, stainless appliances, fixtures, lighting and more. Baths have also been redone with granite, new sinks, showers, etc. Nice back yard with open patio.