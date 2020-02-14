6624 Mccoy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

This 3 bed 2 bath, Updated Watauga Home is Perfect for any family. Theres a Huge Backyard with a Shed and a converted Garage that can be used as a game room, bedroom, workout room, etc. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are not allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy or Assistant via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.