Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6624 Mccoy Court
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:48 AM

6624 Mccoy Court

6624 Mc Coy Court · No Longer Available
Location

6624 Mc Coy Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
This 3 bed 2 bath, Updated Watauga Home is Perfect for any family. Theres a Huge Backyard with a Shed and a converted Garage that can be used as a game room, bedroom, workout room, etc. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are not allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy or Assistant via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Mccoy Court have any available units?
6624 Mccoy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6624 Mccoy Court have?
Some of 6624 Mccoy Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 Mccoy Court currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Mccoy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Mccoy Court pet-friendly?
No, 6624 Mccoy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6624 Mccoy Court offer parking?
Yes, 6624 Mccoy Court offers parking.
Does 6624 Mccoy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6624 Mccoy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Mccoy Court have a pool?
No, 6624 Mccoy Court does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Mccoy Court have accessible units?
No, 6624 Mccoy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Mccoy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6624 Mccoy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6624 Mccoy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6624 Mccoy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

