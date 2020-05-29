6621 High Lawn Terrace.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Close to Walmart Grocery, Lowe's, and Kroger...among other shopping areas, including the best restaurant in town!

Very nice 3-2-2...well worth the price. Leasing for June 1st occupancy. (No delayed rent requests, please.) Pets approved case-by-case. Nice shade trees. Quiet neighborhood. Close to stores & essential businesses.

Utilities will be left on while you move in. Then we ask you to switch electricity account to the same provider.

If you have questions, write to wholelife. I use yahoo.