Watauga, TX
6609 Bear Hollow Court
Last updated October 23 2019

6609 Bear Hollow Court

6609 Bear Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

6609 Bear Hollow Court, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 Bear Hollow Court have any available units?
6609 Bear Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6609 Bear Hollow Court have?
Some of 6609 Bear Hollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 Bear Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Bear Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Bear Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 6609 Bear Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6609 Bear Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 6609 Bear Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 6609 Bear Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 Bear Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Bear Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 6609 Bear Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 6609 Bear Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 6609 Bear Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Bear Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 Bear Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 Bear Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 Bear Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

