Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home for lease in immaculate condition. Hardwood flooring throughout. Great floorplan with all bedrooms up, second

living area up and two dining areas down. Beautiful bathrooms remodeled with custom tile work on floors and in showers and

granite vanity tops. Gorgeous cul de sac lot located on the park trails. Huge landscaped backyard with a great patio. A great home

to entertain in. A MUST SEE!!