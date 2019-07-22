6520 N Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Affordable luxury awaits as you arrive to your destination. Home is bright and living room has plenty of space and a corner white brick fireplace. Kitchen features oak cabinets, granite counter tops and black on black appliances. Appliance package includes a surface range, vent hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master bath room is large with an en suite bathroom. Single sink vanity is separate from bath area making getting ready easy! Covered porch and a great back yard. 2 car garage offers remote access.