Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Keller ISD! Has large living room with brick wood burning fireplace. Galley style kitchen with built in microwave and ceramic tile floors. Dining room has beautiful hardwood floors. Bedrooms are located upstairs with spacious master suite. Half bath located downstairs for guests. Nice fenced back yard with covered patio

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.