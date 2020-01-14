6433 Saramac Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Open concept 3/2/2 home in Watauga with split bedrooms, storage space, laminate flooring, neutral colors, huge fenced back yard & storage shed available for tenant use. Up to 2 medium sized dogs may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1295.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.