6433 Saramac Drive.
6433 Saramac Drive

6433 Saramac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6433 Saramac Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Open concept 3/2/2 home in Watauga with split bedrooms, storage space, laminate flooring, neutral colors, huge fenced back yard & storage shed available for tenant use. Up to 2 medium sized dogs may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1295.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6433 Saramac Drive have any available units?
6433 Saramac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6433 Saramac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6433 Saramac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 Saramac Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6433 Saramac Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6433 Saramac Drive offer parking?
No, 6433 Saramac Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6433 Saramac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 Saramac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 Saramac Drive have a pool?
No, 6433 Saramac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6433 Saramac Drive have accessible units?
No, 6433 Saramac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 Saramac Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6433 Saramac Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6433 Saramac Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6433 Saramac Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

