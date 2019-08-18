Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6420 Greenfield Court Available 08/31/19 Beautiful Clean Home for Rent in Watauga! - LEASE OUT PENDING SIGNATURES! This three bedroom, two bath property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees. Grace E. Hardeman Elementary, Watauga Middle School and Haltom High School. Huge backyard great for kids and entertaining. Gas fireplace in spacious living room that opens to the kitchen. Perfect for Easy access to 377, 35W, shopping and restaurants. Please call or text Arvella @ 407-605-2122 to confirm your appointment.



