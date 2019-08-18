All apartments in Watauga
6420 Greenfield Court
Last updated August 18 2019 at 9:39 AM

6420 Greenfield Court

6420 Greenfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

6420 Greenfield Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6420 Greenfield Court Available 08/31/19 Beautiful Clean Home for Rent in Watauga! - LEASE OUT PENDING SIGNATURES! This three bedroom, two bath property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees. Grace E. Hardeman Elementary, Watauga Middle School and Haltom High School. Huge backyard great for kids and entertaining. Gas fireplace in spacious living room that opens to the kitchen. Perfect for Easy access to 377, 35W, shopping and restaurants. Please call or text Arvella @ 407-605-2122 to confirm your appointment.

(RLNE5030961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Greenfield Court have any available units?
6420 Greenfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6420 Greenfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Greenfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Greenfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 Greenfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 6420 Greenfield Court offer parking?
No, 6420 Greenfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 6420 Greenfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Greenfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Greenfield Court have a pool?
No, 6420 Greenfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 6420 Greenfield Court have accessible units?
No, 6420 Greenfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Greenfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 Greenfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 Greenfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6420 Greenfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.

