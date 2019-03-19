6329 Scott Court

Amenities

**Special! If you bring a deposit by 10/31, you will get 30 days of free rent!!**



Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,391 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Spacious living and dining area with light brown wood flooring. Galley style kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Unique, modern back splash in kitchen. Bathrooms with white cabinets and granite counter tops. Backyard with covered patio and landscaping! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

