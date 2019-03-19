All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6329 Scott Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6329 Scott Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6329 Scott Court

6329 Scott Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6329 Scott Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 10/31, you will get 30 days of free rent!!**

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,391 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Spacious living and dining area with light brown wood flooring. Galley style kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Unique, modern back splash in kitchen. Bathrooms with white cabinets and granite counter tops. Backyard with covered patio and landscaping! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6329 Scott Court have any available units?
6329 Scott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6329 Scott Court have?
Some of 6329 Scott Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6329 Scott Court currently offering any rent specials?
6329 Scott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 Scott Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6329 Scott Court is pet friendly.
Does 6329 Scott Court offer parking?
No, 6329 Scott Court does not offer parking.
Does 6329 Scott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 Scott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 Scott Court have a pool?
No, 6329 Scott Court does not have a pool.
Does 6329 Scott Court have accessible units?
No, 6329 Scott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 Scott Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6329 Scott Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6329 Scott Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6329 Scott Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District