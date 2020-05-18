All apartments in Watauga
6258 Martha Court

6258 Martha Court · No Longer Available
6258 Martha Court, Watauga, TX 76148

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet friendly, non-smoking 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with oversized backyard on a cul-de-sac in Birdville ISD. Contact your favorite realtor to schedule a showing today! Updates in Sep 2012 include HVAC, porcelain tile in kitchen and baths, faux wood laminate flooring in common areas, carpet in bedrooms, interior paint, exterior paint, light fixtures, faucets and faux granite countertop finish. Pets require a one time non-refundable pet fee of $350 and an additional $20 pet rent per month per pet. Housing vouchers not accepted. All information to be verified by tenant(s).

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 20
fee: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

