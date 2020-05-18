6258 Martha Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet friendly, non-smoking 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with oversized backyard on a cul-de-sac in Birdville ISD. Contact your favorite realtor to schedule a showing today! Updates in Sep 2012 include HVAC, porcelain tile in kitchen and baths, faux wood laminate flooring in common areas, carpet in bedrooms, interior paint, exterior paint, light fixtures, faucets and faux granite countertop finish. Pets require a one time non-refundable pet fee of $350 and an additional $20 pet rent per month per pet. Housing vouchers not accepted. All information to be verified by tenant(s).