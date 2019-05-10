6212 Sunnybrook Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice Single Story in Watauga - Great one story home in Birdville ISD. Newer vinyl plank in living area which has a fireplace. The bedrooms have new carpet. This home has an eat in kitchen and 2 car garage. Fenced yard and all electric. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR APP. App fee is $45 per person. Can use credit card. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify and can't have any bad rental in last 5 years. If pets, $500 deposit and half refundable with $25 per month pet rent. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. Property is going through rehab at this time. NEW PHOTOS SOON.



(RLNE1956399)