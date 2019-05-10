All apartments in Watauga
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:39 AM

6212 Sunnybrook Dr.

6212 Sunnybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Sunnybrook Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Single Story in Watauga - Great one story home in Birdville ISD. Newer vinyl plank in living area which has a fireplace. The bedrooms have new carpet. This home has an eat in kitchen and 2 car garage. Fenced yard and all electric. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR APP. App fee is $45 per person. Can use credit card. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify and can't have any bad rental in last 5 years. If pets, $500 deposit and half refundable with $25 per month pet rent. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. Property is going through rehab at this time. NEW PHOTOS SOON.

(RLNE1956399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. have any available units?
6212 Sunnybrook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. have?
Some of 6212 Sunnybrook Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Sunnybrook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. offers parking.
Does 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. have a pool?
No, 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 Sunnybrook Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

