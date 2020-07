Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready! Lots of new updates on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath Birdville ISD property. Great house now available that features a wood-burning fireplace, great sized backyard with a swing-set for the kids, new paint inside, new fans, lights and blinds too. House has open concept with living room and dining room with nice sized bedrooms. Desirable quiet neighborhood close to many conveniences.