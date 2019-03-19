6036 Birchill Road

Amenities

This 3 bedroom home in Watauga features a newly renovated kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. The spacious living room features wood laminate flooring, a vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom features laminate wood flooring and an attached bathroom with an updated vanity top and his and hers walk in closets. The 2 guest bedrooms also feature laminate wood flooring and the guest bath vanity has an updated countertop. The spacious backyard features and uncovered patio and privacy fencing. The home is in the Keller ISD and is very close to shopping on Denton Hwy.

