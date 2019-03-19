All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6036 Birchill Road

6036 Birchill Road · No Longer Available
Location

6036 Birchill Road, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home in Watauga features a newly renovated kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. The spacious living room features wood laminate flooring, a vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom features laminate wood flooring and an attached bathroom with an updated vanity top and his and hers walk in closets. The 2 guest bedrooms also feature laminate wood flooring and the guest bath vanity has an updated countertop. The spacious backyard features and uncovered patio and privacy fencing. The home is in the Keller ISD and is very close to shopping on Denton Hwy.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6036 Birchill Road have any available units?
6036 Birchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6036 Birchill Road have?
Some of 6036 Birchill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6036 Birchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6036 Birchill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 Birchill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6036 Birchill Road is pet friendly.
Does 6036 Birchill Road offer parking?
No, 6036 Birchill Road does not offer parking.
Does 6036 Birchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6036 Birchill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 Birchill Road have a pool?
No, 6036 Birchill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6036 Birchill Road have accessible units?
No, 6036 Birchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 Birchill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6036 Birchill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6036 Birchill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6036 Birchill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

