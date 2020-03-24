All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:42 PM

6012 Rickee Drive

6012 Rickee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Rickee Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY!!! Walking distance to Grace Hardeman elementary school! A beautifully quaint 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Watauga. Nice living area, Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, new wood vinyl flooring and fresh paint throughout, new roof, new AC, new heat, new dishwasher, and new water heater! The backyard is fenced in, great for entertaining family and friends. Please call the second agent for additional questions and showing instructions. Pets are per case notice - the pet fee is $400 non-refundable. The application fee is $40 - this pays for credit and background check directly online. Applications include 2 months of pay stubs, US govt approved ID, and credit check mentioned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

