6012 Rickee Drive

MOVE-IN READY!!! Walking distance to Grace Hardeman elementary school! A beautifully quaint 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Watauga. Nice living area, Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, new wood vinyl flooring and fresh paint throughout, new roof, new AC, new heat, new dishwasher, and new water heater! The backyard is fenced in, great for entertaining family and friends. Please call the second agent for additional questions and showing instructions. Pets are per case notice - the pet fee is $400 non-refundable. The application fee is $40 - this pays for credit and background check directly online. Applications include 2 months of pay stubs, US govt approved ID, and credit check mentioned.