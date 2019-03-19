All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5917 Birchill Road

5917 Birchhill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5917 Birchhill Rd, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3-2-2 in Watauga, desirable Keller ISD! New paint, new appliances, beautiful granite countertops, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, high ceilings, pretty neutral color & so much more! Large family room with tiled flooring has decorative wood beams & a classic brick fireplace for those cozy evenings. Bright dining area has bay windows, decorative lighting & opens to the lovely kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances! The 15x13 master suite has an oversized bath with upgraded fixtures, dual sinks & extra storage. Nice secondary bedrooms, utility with build-in, great backyard with storage building, located near parks, shopping & minutes from Alliance Town Square. Two dogs considered-no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 Birchill Road have any available units?
5917 Birchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5917 Birchill Road have?
Some of 5917 Birchill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 Birchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Birchill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Birchill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5917 Birchill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5917 Birchill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5917 Birchill Road offers parking.
Does 5917 Birchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 Birchill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Birchill Road have a pool?
No, 5917 Birchill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5917 Birchill Road have accessible units?
No, 5917 Birchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 Birchill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5917 Birchill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5917 Birchill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5917 Birchill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

