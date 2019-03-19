5917 Birchill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3-2-2 in Watauga, desirable Keller ISD! New paint, new appliances, beautiful granite countertops, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, high ceilings, pretty neutral color & so much more! Large family room with tiled flooring has decorative wood beams & a classic brick fireplace for those cozy evenings. Bright dining area has bay windows, decorative lighting & opens to the lovely kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances! The 15x13 master suite has an oversized bath with upgraded fixtures, dual sinks & extra storage. Nice secondary bedrooms, utility with build-in, great backyard with storage building, located near parks, shopping & minutes from Alliance Town Square. Two dogs considered-no cats.