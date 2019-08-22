Updated home located in Keller ISD. Home offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms complemented by vaulted ceiling with wooden beam. This spacious home has an open floor plan and short walk to Watauga's notorious Capp Smith Park. Application fee is $40 per person over the age of 18. Pets are on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5908 Birchill Road have any available units?
5908 Birchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5908 Birchill Road have?
Some of 5908 Birchill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Birchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Birchill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Birchill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 Birchill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5908 Birchill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Birchill Road offers parking.
Does 5908 Birchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Birchill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Birchill Road have a pool?
No, 5908 Birchill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5908 Birchill Road have accessible units?
No, 5908 Birchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Birchill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5908 Birchill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5908 Birchill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5908 Birchill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
