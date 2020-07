Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bed 2 bath home ready for move in. Luxury plank floors though out the house. Large living area. Lovely drive up appeal with a covered porch, open patio in the back and plenty of room to entertain. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.