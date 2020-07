Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has nice sized rooms and beautiful hardwood floors in the living and bedroom areas. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator, gas cook top and abundance of cabinets. Master has a beautiful stand up shower and deep closet. This home will not last long!