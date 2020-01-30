All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 5628 Linda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5628 Linda Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:34 PM

5628 Linda Drive

5628 Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5628 Linda Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom on nice over sized lot!
New paint throughout, new wood look flooring-no carpet!, and spacious rooms to name a few perks. Enjoy convenient access to highways, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Please note- Home has window units with heat and AC but no central air.
Fully fenced yard. This is a pet friendly home with $25 a month pet rent.

Leasing Criteria: Landlord does not allow previous evictions or housing related collections (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Linda Drive have any available units?
5628 Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5628 Linda Drive have?
Some of 5628 Linda Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Linda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5628 Linda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5628 Linda Drive offer parking?
No, 5628 Linda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5628 Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 5628 Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 5628 Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 Linda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 Linda Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5628 Linda Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District