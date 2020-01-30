5628 Linda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom on nice over sized lot!

New paint throughout, new wood look flooring-no carpet!, and spacious rooms to name a few perks. Enjoy convenient access to highways, shopping, dining and entertainment.



Please note- Home has window units with heat and AC but no central air.

Fully fenced yard. This is a pet friendly home with $25 a month pet rent.



Leasing Criteria: Landlord does not allow previous evictions or housing related collections (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent.