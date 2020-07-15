9973 Boulder Bend Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Willow Creek Farms is in a master planned community! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, study, gameroom & a 2.5 car garage! This home offers many great features such as sprinklers, covered patio with rolling shade, & tile throughout living areas. Private study offers french doors and hardwood flooring. Spacious family room with gas log fireplace & ceiling fan. Stunning kitchen offers upgraded 42" cabinets, under-mount sink, island, & granite countertops. This home offers an open floor plan which is great for entertaining! Master bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan & private en-suite with separate tub & shower, and large walk in closet. Many energy efficient features such as radiant barrier, zoned climate control a/c, low E windows, & tankless water heater. Upstairs you will find a spacious gameroom & half bath. Zoned to excellent Katy ISD, Katy High School! Easy access to I-10.