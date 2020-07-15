All apartments in Waller County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:19 PM

9973 Boulder Bend Lane

9973 Boulder Bend Ln · (281) 220-2100
Location

9973 Boulder Bend Ln, Waller County, TX 77423

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2063 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Willow Creek Farms is in a master planned community! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, study, gameroom & a 2.5 car garage! This home offers many great features such as sprinklers, covered patio with rolling shade, & tile throughout living areas. Private study offers french doors and hardwood flooring. Spacious family room with gas log fireplace & ceiling fan. Stunning kitchen offers upgraded 42" cabinets, under-mount sink, island, & granite countertops. This home offers an open floor plan which is great for entertaining! Master bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan & private en-suite with separate tub & shower, and large walk in closet. Many energy efficient features such as radiant barrier, zoned climate control a/c, low E windows, & tankless water heater. Upstairs you will find a spacious gameroom & half bath. Zoned to excellent Katy ISD, Katy High School! Easy access to I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9973 Boulder Bend Lane have any available units?
9973 Boulder Bend Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9973 Boulder Bend Lane have?
Some of 9973 Boulder Bend Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9973 Boulder Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9973 Boulder Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9973 Boulder Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9973 Boulder Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waller County.
Does 9973 Boulder Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9973 Boulder Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 9973 Boulder Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9973 Boulder Bend Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9973 Boulder Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 9973 Boulder Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9973 Boulder Bend Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 9973 Boulder Bend Lane has accessible units.
Does 9973 Boulder Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9973 Boulder Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9973 Boulder Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9973 Boulder Bend Lane has units with air conditioning.
