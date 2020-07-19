15768 W Loop N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool pool table shuffle board garage

Blue Ridge was built for those of you who like the finer things in life. We refused to make compromises or cut corners, and the results are stunning. Our apartments are outfitted with the details that you simply dont find in most apartment homes: designer features such as gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, black-on-black Energy Star appliances, and euro cabinets with brushed chrome knobs, hidden hinges and adjustable shelves; 9-ft. ceilings; crown molding in living/dining areas; large private patios; walk-in closets; and detached garages.

Inside our gated community, youll be greeted by a beautiful clubhouse equipped with a business center and coffee bar, as well as our 24-hour fitness center. Kill time by taking a dip in our resort-style pool, or play your buddies on our shuffle board or billiards table in our 4,500-sq.ft. clubhouse.