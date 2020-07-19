All apartments in Waller County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15768 W Loop N

15768 West Loop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15768 West Loop Drive, Waller County, TX 77363

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
Blue Ridge was built for those of you who like the finer things in life. We refused to make compromises or cut corners, and the results are stunning. Our apartments are outfitted with the details that you simply dont find in most apartment homes: designer features such as gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, black-on-black Energy Star appliances, and euro cabinets with brushed chrome knobs, hidden hinges and adjustable shelves; 9-ft. ceilings; crown molding in living/dining areas; large private patios; walk-in closets; and detached garages.
Inside our gated community, youll be greeted by a beautiful clubhouse equipped with a business center and coffee bar, as well as our 24-hour fitness center. Kill time by taking a dip in our resort-style pool, or play your buddies on our shuffle board or billiards table in our 4,500-sq.ft. clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15768 W Loop N have any available units?
15768 W Loop N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller County, TX.
What amenities does 15768 W Loop N have?
Some of 15768 W Loop N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15768 W Loop N currently offering any rent specials?
15768 W Loop N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15768 W Loop N pet-friendly?
No, 15768 W Loop N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waller County.
Does 15768 W Loop N offer parking?
Yes, 15768 W Loop N offers parking.
Does 15768 W Loop N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15768 W Loop N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15768 W Loop N have a pool?
Yes, 15768 W Loop N has a pool.
Does 15768 W Loop N have accessible units?
No, 15768 W Loop N does not have accessible units.
Does 15768 W Loop N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15768 W Loop N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15768 W Loop N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15768 W Loop N does not have units with air conditioning.
