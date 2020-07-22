/
trinity county
10 Apartments for rent in Trinity County, TX📍
580 Peach Point
580 Peach Point Drive, Trinity County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath is located in a beautiful golf course neighborhood. From the upscale kitchen to the energy-efficient features, this open-concept home is sure to please.
564 Peach Point Ln
564 Peach Point Drive, Trinity County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath is located in a beautiful golf course neighborhood. From the upscale kitchen to the energy-efficient features, this open-concept home is sure to please.
45 Broadmoor Dr
45 Broadmoor Dr, Westwood Shores, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1657 sqft
Come home to this brick home situated on a quite cul-de-sac on a double lot on the golf course.
Results within 5 miles of Trinity County
39 Carolyn Street
39 Carolyn Street, Walker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
RENT TO OWN AND TO BE LEASED AT AS IS CONDITION! This 3 bedrooms and one bath home sits in a quiet wooded subdivision about 15 minutes north of Huntsville, with a shady porch, a storage shed and a 4 car carport surrounded by mature trees.
Results within 10 miles of Trinity County
611 Lafayette Street
611 Lafayette St, Lufkin, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1025 sqft
This home is a 3bed 1 bath it has been freshly painted and has a large laundry room with an additional closet. This home has central heat and air. It is being made ready at this time and is not available to view.
511 April Dr
511 April Dr, Lufkin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1761 sqft
Freshly Update Four Seasons Home - Property Id: 294071 You're gonna want to live here! Very spacious and CLEAN 3 bedroom 2 bath on big lot recently renovated home in wonderful Four Seasons Subdivision on a quite street! Recently painted and fresh
110 Honeysuckle Ct
110 Honeysuckle Ct, Lufkin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2242 sqft
Recently Remodeled 4 Bedroom - Property Id: 318059 You're gonna want to live here! Very spacious open concept 4 bedroom 2.
184 Red clover
184 Red Clover, Cedar Point, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Like brand new 1yr old, 4 bdrm 2 bath 1400 sq. ft. single-story home with 2-car garage! in a gated community in Lake Livingston Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room.
908 Jordan Ave
908 Jordan Ave, Lufkin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2018 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has room for all. With 2 separate living areas, and large dining room, 2 car carport. There is an additional storage building in the backyard. This home is located near downtown and hospital area.
217 La Dera Drive
217 La Dena Drive, Pleasant Hill, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1207 sqft
Available now! The Adams is a thoughtfully-designed 1-story plan ideal for family living, with an open kitchen with nook and great room.
