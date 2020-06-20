9993 Desperado

Amenities

Stunning stone 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home built in 2013 with over 3,000 sq ft of living. The main level offers tile flooring through out with laminate in the formal dining and guest bedroom, raised ceilings, crown molding, and oversized windows providing an abundance of natural light. This open floor plan is great for entertaining as the kitchen offers an island with bar seating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, lots of storage space, pantry and breakfast area. Escape upstairs to the spacious master bedroom complete with dual vanities, large tub, walk in shower, and massive walk in closet. Transform the upstairs living to a game room, work out space, or office. Your options are endless. The backyard offers a covered patio so you can enjoy all Texas weather has to offer. With so much to offer you'll have to come see this home for yourself.