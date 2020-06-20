All apartments in Waco
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:40 PM

9993 Desperado

9993 Desperado · (254) 761-5120
Location

9993 Desperado, Waco, TX 76708
North Lake Waco

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning stone 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home built in 2013 with over 3,000 sq ft of living. The main level offers tile flooring through out with laminate in the formal dining and guest bedroom, raised ceilings, crown molding, and oversized windows providing an abundance of natural light. This open floor plan is great for entertaining as the kitchen offers an island with bar seating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, lots of storage space, pantry and breakfast area. Escape upstairs to the spacious master bedroom complete with dual vanities, large tub, walk in shower, and massive walk in closet. Transform the upstairs living to a game room, work out space, or office. Your options are endless. The backyard offers a covered patio so you can enjoy all Texas weather has to offer. With so much to offer you'll have to come see this home for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9993 Desperado have any available units?
9993 Desperado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waco, TX.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9993 Desperado have?
Some of 9993 Desperado's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9993 Desperado currently offering any rent specials?
9993 Desperado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9993 Desperado pet-friendly?
No, 9993 Desperado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waco.
Does 9993 Desperado offer parking?
No, 9993 Desperado does not offer parking.
Does 9993 Desperado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9993 Desperado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9993 Desperado have a pool?
No, 9993 Desperado does not have a pool.
Does 9993 Desperado have accessible units?
No, 9993 Desperado does not have accessible units.
Does 9993 Desperado have units with dishwashers?
No, 9993 Desperado does not have units with dishwashers.
