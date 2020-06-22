All apartments in Waco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

802 Melrose Dr.

802 Melrose Dr · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

802 Melrose Dr, Waco, TX 76710
Parkdale Viking Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 802 Melrose Dr. · Avail. Jul 10

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
802 Melrose Dr. Available 07/10/20 Townhome - This property includes appliances, carpet, a wood burning fireplace, a large front yard, and carports. This property is in a great location near restaurants and shopping with easy access to Highway 6 and in the Waco ISD school district.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) with/holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE4821986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Melrose Dr. have any available units?
802 Melrose Dr. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Melrose Dr. have?
Some of 802 Melrose Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Melrose Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
802 Melrose Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Melrose Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Melrose Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 802 Melrose Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 802 Melrose Dr. does offer parking.
Does 802 Melrose Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Melrose Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Melrose Dr. have a pool?
No, 802 Melrose Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 802 Melrose Dr. have accessible units?
No, 802 Melrose Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Melrose Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Melrose Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
