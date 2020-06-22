Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

802 Melrose Dr. Available 07/10/20 Townhome - This property includes appliances, carpet, a wood burning fireplace, a large front yard, and carports. This property is in a great location near restaurants and shopping with easy access to Highway 6 and in the Waco ISD school district.



DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) with/holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".



(RLNE4821986)