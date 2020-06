Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

TO VIEW THIS UNIT CALL 254-714-1000 **ask for Yolanda**



This is a short term rental located in the downtown area. All bills paid including internet. $1000/$1000 deposit monthly term or for a 3 or 6 month term $850/$850 deposit. Fully furnished with queen size sofa bed. On gated property with off the street parking. Renters insurance is required. No pets and absolutely no smoking.