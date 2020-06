Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a charming completely updated rental in a quiet neighborhood? This rental is not only in quiet neighborhood but located within minutes of schools, restaurants, and shopping. Rental boasts 3 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Central Air and Heat. Brand new stove. Good sized backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Leasing for $1250/mth. Background/credit check will be run with $35 non refundable processing fee. NO PETS ALLOWED. Home is move in ready now. Great neighborhood!