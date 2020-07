Amenities

Fabulously updated condo walking distance to SMU and Snider Plaza! 2 full bathrooms and 2 bedrooms, rare to find in this community! Wood floor throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Newly remodeled bathroom with granite countertops, open kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace, access to a shaded balcony. Washer, dryer and fridge are included without warranty. New AC! Gated entrance. Highland Park ISD!