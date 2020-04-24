4428 University Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated downstairs unit featuring 3 generous sized bedrooms in Highland Park ISD! This unit boast period specific crown moldings that line the ceiling of the entry, formal living room, and dining room. Entertain family and friends in the remodeled kitchen featuring stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, built-in refrigerator, Caesar Stone countertops, and a private yard steps away! Updated bathrooms are equipped with Carrera marble countertops and tile. Detached garage space for extra storage! Fantastic opportunity to live in a unique University Park duplex!