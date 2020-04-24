All apartments in University Park
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:28 PM

4428 University Boulevard

4428 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4428 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated downstairs unit featuring 3 generous sized bedrooms in Highland Park ISD! This unit boast period specific crown moldings that line the ceiling of the entry, formal living room, and dining room. Entertain family and friends in the remodeled kitchen featuring stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, built-in refrigerator, Caesar Stone countertops, and a private yard steps away! Updated bathrooms are equipped with Carrera marble countertops and tile. Detached garage space for extra storage! Fantastic opportunity to live in a unique University Park duplex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 University Boulevard have any available units?
4428 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4428 University Boulevard have?
Some of 4428 University Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4428 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4428 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4428 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4428 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4428 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4428 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4428 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4428 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4428 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4428 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4428 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

