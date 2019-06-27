4404 University Boulevard

Amenities
Old world charm with all the modern conveniences including new Pella windows, new SS appliances, washer & dryer. This beautiful downstairs duplex features 3 bedrooms & 2 baths with a 2 car garage & circular drive wide enough for 2 cars. All bathrooms have seamless glass, new tile & fixtures. All bedrooms have walk in closets! Gorgeous hardwoods throughout. Fenced yard to be shared with upstairs unit. Private detached 2 car garage. Landlord takes care of yard. Walk to Germany Park, HPHS, restaurants & shops on Lovers Ln.