All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 4404 University Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4404 University Boulevard
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM

4404 University Boulevard

4404 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4404 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Old world charm with all the modern conveniences including new Pella windows, new SS appliances, washer & dryer. This beautiful downstairs duplex features 3 bedrooms & 2 baths with a 2 car garage & circular drive wide enough for 2 cars. All bathrooms have seamless glass, new tile & fixtures. All bedrooms have walk in closets! Gorgeous hardwoods throughout. Fenced yard to be shared with upstairs unit. Private detached 2 car garage. Landlord takes care of yard. Walk to Germany Park, HPHS, restaurants & shops on Lovers Ln.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 University Boulevard have any available units?
4404 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4404 University Boulevard have?
Some of 4404 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4404 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4404 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4404 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4404 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4404 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4404 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4404 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4404 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4404 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4404 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center