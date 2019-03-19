4229 San Carlos Street.

Amenities
This exceptional charming updated Tudor combines a classic exterior with a fresh 2015 remodeled and expanded interior. It encompasses the charm of a traditional Tudor from the beautiful original stained glass windows and vaulted beamed ceilings with modern amenities for both entertaining and comfortable living. An open floor plan with a warm neutral transitional palette renders great flow throughout the home. The original living room with high beamed ceilings and timeless brass sconces is flanked by a beautiful light filled study and formal dining room. The kitchen, featuring Olympic white marble, new cabinets and Thermador stainless steel appliances opens to the breakfast room and den.