4229 San Carlos Street.
Last updated March 19 2019

4229 San Carlos Street

4229 San Carlos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4229 San Carlos Drive, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
This exceptional charming updated Tudor combines a classic exterior with a fresh 2015 remodeled and expanded interior. It encompasses the charm of a traditional Tudor from the beautiful original stained glass windows and vaulted beamed ceilings with modern amenities for both entertaining and comfortable living. An open floor plan with a warm neutral transitional palette renders great flow throughout the home. The original living room with high beamed ceilings and timeless brass sconces is flanked by a beautiful light filled study and formal dining room. The kitchen, featuring Olympic white marble, new cabinets and Thermador stainless steel appliances opens to the breakfast room and den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

