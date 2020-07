Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location in the sought after Park Cities! Original 1938 cottage with updated kitchen, hardwoods, laundry room, and a master suite with a huge closet! Carpet and washer and dryer recently replaced. Two level deck with gorgeous backyard that includes a fenced dog run with doggy door access from laundry room. Parking space behind the house and a circular drive out front.