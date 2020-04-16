3924 Wentwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Walking distance to Preston Center! Come see this vacant and easy to show home with loads of natural light. The study off the master bedroom has brick flooring and walls of windows. Two living spaces and a large kitchen. Serviced by Hyer and affordable for HPISD.