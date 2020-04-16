All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3924 Wentwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3924 Wentwood Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 6:57 AM

3924 Wentwood Drive

3924 Wentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3924 Wentwood Drive, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Walking distance to Preston Center! Come see this vacant and easy to show home with loads of natural light. The study off the master bedroom has brick flooring and walls of windows. Two living spaces and a large kitchen. Serviced by Hyer and affordable for HPISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Wentwood Drive have any available units?
3924 Wentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3924 Wentwood Drive have?
Some of 3924 Wentwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Wentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Wentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Wentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3924 Wentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3924 Wentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Wentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3924 Wentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Wentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Wentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3924 Wentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Wentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3924 Wentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Wentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 Wentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 Wentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3924 Wentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center