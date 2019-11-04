All apartments in University Park
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:29 AM

3904 Lovers Lane

3904 West Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3904 West Lovers Lane, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Original 1940 3 bedroom 1.5 bath alluring home located in the heart of the very sought after location of University Park! The home features hardwoods throughout, large main living area with a wood burning fireplace and formal dining, breakfast room and kitchen with windows that let in wonderful natural light and sunshine. All three bedrooms upstairs with the master opening to a private covered deck. Detached two car garage and small original quarters with full bathroom. Mature pecan and oak trees on the property for your very own backyard oasis. Available Feb 7th 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Lovers Lane have any available units?
3904 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3904 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 3904 Lovers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 Lovers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 3904 Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 3904 Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 Lovers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

