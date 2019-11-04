3904 Lovers Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Original 1940 3 bedroom 1.5 bath alluring home located in the heart of the very sought after location of University Park! The home features hardwoods throughout, large main living area with a wood burning fireplace and formal dining, breakfast room and kitchen with windows that let in wonderful natural light and sunshine. All three bedrooms upstairs with the master opening to a private covered deck. Detached two car garage and small original quarters with full bathroom. Mature pecan and oak trees on the property for your very own backyard oasis. Available Feb 7th 2020.