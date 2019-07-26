3640 Asbury Street

Amenities

**JUST REDUCED!** SFA residence with quality construction and finish out. Great Floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood flooring and plantation shutters. Master bedroom plus three additional bedrooms are on second floor, 5th bedroom on the third floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances opens to the den and breakfast room. Ideally located two blocks from McCulloch Middle School and feeds to Armstrong Elementary. 5th Bedroom on the third floor could be as a game room or media room, has a full bath and walk-in-closet. Carpet is only a few years old. Additional storage in tall 2 car garage. Tenant occupied until May 31st. Available for move-in early June.