All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3640 Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3640 Asbury Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 AM

3640 Asbury Street

3640 Asbury St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3640 Asbury St, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
**JUST REDUCED!** SFA residence with quality construction and finish out. Great Floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood flooring and plantation shutters. Master bedroom plus three additional bedrooms are on second floor, 5th bedroom on the third floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances opens to the den and breakfast room. Ideally located two blocks from McCulloch Middle School and feeds to Armstrong Elementary. 5th Bedroom on the third floor could be as a game room or media room, has a full bath and walk-in-closet. Carpet is only a few years old. Additional storage in tall 2 car garage. Tenant occupied until May 31st. Available for move-in early June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Asbury Street have any available units?
3640 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3640 Asbury Street have?
Some of 3640 Asbury Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3640 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 3640 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 3640 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 3640 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center