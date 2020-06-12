All apartments in University Park
3448 Daniel Avenue

3448 Daniel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3448 Daniel Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home, walking distance to SMU, Snider Plaza and UP Elementary! Oversized kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, open to dining room and living room with gas fireplace and a large walk out balcony. Master Suite with spa tub, large shower and walk in closet, plus 2 addition bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2 car garage with additional 2 car private driveway. Unit will be ready to lease August 1, 2020. Landlord will consider a 10 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

