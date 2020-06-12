3448 Daniel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home, walking distance to SMU, Snider Plaza and UP Elementary! Oversized kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, open to dining room and living room with gas fireplace and a large walk out balcony. Master Suite with spa tub, large shower and walk in closet, plus 2 addition bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2 car garage with additional 2 car private driveway. Unit will be ready to lease August 1, 2020. Landlord will consider a 10 month lease