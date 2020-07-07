All apartments in University Park
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

3445 Purdue Avenue

3445 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Purdue Street, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Tutor in University Park! Highland Park ISD! Updated Kitchen with White Quartz counters, White Subway Tile Backsplash, Undermount SS Sink, SS Gas Range, SS Dishwasher, White Cabinets with SS pulls & Wood-look Tile Floors. Natural light throughout, decorative fireplace & Large Master Suite. Versatile floorplan. Formal Dining could be a study. Private side screened-in porch. Fresh sod! Detached garage has front & rear garage doors, with driveway & alley access. Walking distance to UP Elementary, Snider Plaza, UP pool, parks, shopping & dining venues. Monitored alarm system is included with lease. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Tenant to verify schools & measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Purdue Avenue have any available units?
3445 Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3445 Purdue Avenue have?
Some of 3445 Purdue Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Purdue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3445 Purdue Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3445 Purdue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3445 Purdue Avenue offers parking.
Does 3445 Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Purdue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Purdue Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3445 Purdue Avenue has a pool.
Does 3445 Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3445 Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 Purdue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 Purdue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 Purdue Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

