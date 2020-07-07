3445 Purdue Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Tutor in University Park! Highland Park ISD! Updated Kitchen with White Quartz counters, White Subway Tile Backsplash, Undermount SS Sink, SS Gas Range, SS Dishwasher, White Cabinets with SS pulls & Wood-look Tile Floors. Natural light throughout, decorative fireplace & Large Master Suite. Versatile floorplan. Formal Dining could be a study. Private side screened-in porch. Fresh sod! Detached garage has front & rear garage doors, with driveway & alley access. Walking distance to UP Elementary, Snider Plaza, UP pool, parks, shopping & dining venues. Monitored alarm system is included with lease. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Tenant to verify schools & measurements.