Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sleek town home style condo blocks from dining and shopping at Snider Plaza SMU. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light and private balcony. Gourmet kitchen with stainless Viking appliances with gas cook top, built-in glass table, granite C-tops, hardwoods and office nook provide an efficient living space. Second living first floor and furnished common outdoor patio provide extra room. Window treatments, washer and dryer and two-car garage make this an awesome place to live.