Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Truly walkable just steps from Snider Plaza (Foxtrot Market, Stella Nova Coffee), Curtis Park, SMU and a wide array of restaurants, services and retail. Highly rated Highland Park ISD. Convenient parking. Great natural light with living area looking out to enclosed private patio. Location, location, location! Call or Text Jill at 214.864.5299 for more information. Contact Jill to set up a showing.