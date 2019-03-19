All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3414 McFarlin Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3414 McFarlin Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3414 McFarlin Boulevard

3414 Mcfarlin Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3414 Mcfarlin Blvd, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come and see! This one won’t last long! Awesome opportunity to lease a three-level townhome with gated entry in HP schools, right next to SMU. Incredible walkability to Snider Plaza, Chop Shop, Olivella’s, UP Pool, Parks, and more. New $7,000 Trane AC unit and new dishwasher in 2018. Spacious kitchen on the second level, complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a butler’s pantry, opens into an airy living room with a gas fireplace and half bathroom. Quiet and peaceful third floor boasts two spacious bedrooms with built-in desks, and two full bathrooms, and closets. Ample storage throughout, from the over-sized attached two-car garage to several large closets, and an accessible attic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 McFarlin Boulevard have any available units?
3414 McFarlin Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3414 McFarlin Boulevard have?
Some of 3414 McFarlin Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 McFarlin Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3414 McFarlin Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 McFarlin Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3414 McFarlin Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3414 McFarlin Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3414 McFarlin Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3414 McFarlin Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 McFarlin Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 McFarlin Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3414 McFarlin Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3414 McFarlin Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3414 McFarlin Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 McFarlin Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 McFarlin Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 McFarlin Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3414 McFarlin Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center