3414 McFarlin Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come and see! This one won’t last long! Awesome opportunity to lease a three-level townhome with gated entry in HP schools, right next to SMU. Incredible walkability to Snider Plaza, Chop Shop, Olivella’s, UP Pool, Parks, and more. New $7,000 Trane AC unit and new dishwasher in 2018. Spacious kitchen on the second level, complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a butler’s pantry, opens into an airy living room with a gas fireplace and half bathroom. Quiet and peaceful third floor boasts two spacious bedrooms with built-in desks, and two full bathrooms, and closets. Ample storage throughout, from the over-sized attached two-car garage to several large closets, and an accessible attic.