University Park, TX
3337 Westminster Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:51 AM

3337 Westminster Avenue

3337 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Westminster Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Check out this conveniently located duplex in Highland Park that is walking distance to both SMU and the shops at Snider Plaza! This oversized 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property has lots of living space and hardwood living room floors. It also comes complete with a washer dryer and All Utilities Paid! Schedule your tour today! All dimensions are estimates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Westminster Avenue have any available units?
3337 Westminster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3337 Westminster Avenue have?
Some of 3337 Westminster Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 Westminster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Westminster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Westminster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3337 Westminster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3337 Westminster Avenue offer parking?
No, 3337 Westminster Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3337 Westminster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3337 Westminster Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Westminster Avenue have a pool?
No, 3337 Westminster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Westminster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3337 Westminster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Westminster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3337 Westminster Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 Westminster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 Westminster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

