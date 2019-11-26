3337 Westminster Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Check out this conveniently located duplex in Highland Park that is walking distance to both SMU and the shops at Snider Plaza! This oversized 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property has lots of living space and hardwood living room floors. It also comes complete with a washer dryer and All Utilities Paid! Schedule your tour today! All dimensions are estimates.