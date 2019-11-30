3321 Rosedale Ave

Amenities

Only one block north of SMU and half a block from Snider Plaza, 3 bed 3.5 bath in HPISD is perfect for students or a growing family. First floor has private two car garage, washer and dryer, bedroom with bath. The second floor features hardwood floors throughout with an open living and dining area and half bath, spacious kitchen with island, granite countertops, ss appliances, french doors with open balcony. Third floor has additional bedrooms each with their own private Juliette balconies and baths.Master offer Jacuzzi tub, double vanities, and walk-in closet with new carpet throughout. You dont miss out on this bargain.

Amenities



WOOD FLOORS

BUILT-IN SHELVING

TWO CAR GARAGE

COVERED PATIO

HIGH CEILINGS

CEILING FANS

GRANITE COUNTERS

STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

GAS STOVE