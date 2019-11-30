3321 Rosedale Ave

Amenities
Only one block north of SMU and half a block from Snider Plaza, 3 bed 3.5 bath in HPISD is perfect for students or a growing family. First floor has private two car garage, washer and dryer, bedroom with bath. The second floor features hardwood floors throughout with an open living and dining area and half bath, spacious kitchen with island, granite countertops, ss appliances, french doors with open balcony. Third floor has additional bedrooms each with their own private Juliette balconies and baths.Master offer Jacuzzi tub, double vanities, and walk-in closet with new carpet throughout. You dont miss out on this bargain.
WOOD FLOORS
BUILT-IN SHELVING
TWO CAR GARAGE
COVERED PATIO
HIGH CEILINGS
CEILING FANS
GRANITE COUNTERS
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
GAS STOVE