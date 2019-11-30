All apartments in University Park
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3321 Rosedale Ave
Last updated November 30 2019 at 10:25 AM

3321 Rosedale Ave

3321 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Only one block north of SMU and half a block from Snider Plaza, 3 bed 3.5 bath in HPISD is perfect for students or a growing family. First floor has private two car garage, washer and dryer, bedroom with bath. The second floor features hardwood floors throughout with an open living and dining area and half bath, spacious kitchen with island, granite countertops, ss appliances, french doors with open balcony. Third floor has additional bedrooms each with their own private Juliette balconies and baths.Master offer Jacuzzi tub, double vanities, and walk-in closet with new carpet throughout. You dont miss out on this bargain.
WOOD FLOORS
BUILT-IN SHELVING
TWO CAR GARAGE
COVERED PATIO
HIGH CEILINGS
CEILING FANS
GRANITE COUNTERS
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
GAS STOVE

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Rosedale Ave have any available units?
3321 Rosedale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3321 Rosedale Ave have?
Some of 3321 Rosedale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Rosedale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Rosedale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Rosedale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3321 Rosedale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3321 Rosedale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3321 Rosedale Ave offers parking.
Does 3321 Rosedale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 Rosedale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Rosedale Ave have a pool?
No, 3321 Rosedale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Rosedale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3321 Rosedale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Rosedale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 Rosedale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3321 Rosedale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3321 Rosedale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

