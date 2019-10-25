3317 Marquette Street, University Park, TX 75225 University Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Charming brick home with large living areas and study which could be used as 3rd bedroom in main house. Fabulous guest house over 2-car garage with (4th) bedroom or playroom and 3rd bath and 600+ sq ft. Home has formals plus large open kitchen-den with granite. Compact washer&dryer in main house. But there are connection for standard washer&dryer in garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
